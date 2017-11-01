Millie Bobby Brown raps a recap of Stranger Things season one: Watch

Lest we forget that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown isn’t just a good actor; she can also spit rhymes. During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon last year, Brown flawlessly rapped Nicki Minaj’s verse on “Monster”. Returning to The Tonight Show stage on Tuesday night, Brown again got to show off her hip-hop prowess, this time by rapping a recap of Stranger Things season one. Most viewers of Stranger Things have already binged their way through the second season, but a Millie Bobby Brown mic drop is required viewing in any context. Watch above.

You can read find our review of Stranger Things 2 here, and also look out for Brown in the forthcoming Godzilla movie.