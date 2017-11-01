Mitski stars in new short film “Sitting”: Watch

Mitski spent the last few months on the festival circuit, quickly converting fans at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, Coachella in Indio, and New York’s Panoroma. Today, she’s back with a new project, this time starring in a short film directed and written by Vulture movie critic Emily Yoshida.

In the seven-minute visual, “a down-and-out young woman (played by Mitski) takes a job delivering an unusual drug to high profile clients, sitting with them while they have life-altering experiences.” The first part of the film sees Mitski, aka “The Sitter”, meeting up with a politician whose career and campaign for office are forever changed by what she gives him. Watch up above.

Mitski’s last album was 2016’s stellar Puberty 2. She’s set to open Lorde’s Melodrama tour next spring.