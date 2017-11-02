More allegations against Kevin Spacey surface as actor seeks “evaluation and treatment”

Following allegations of sexual abuse, Kevin Spacey is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a representative for the Academy Award-winning actor announced Wednesday night.

In an interview with Buzzfeed published Sunday, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances during a house party in 1986. Rapp was only 14 years old at the time, Spacey was 26. Further allegations against Spacey have surfaced in the days since; an unnamed British actor who worked with Spacey at the Old Vic Theater in London in the 1980s said he too was subjected to unwanted advances, with Spacey allegedly pressuring the then-teen actor to share a bed with him. Documentarian Tony Montana also accused Spacey of misconduct, saying the actor grabbed his crotch while at a bar in 2003.

In response to the allegations, Netflix has suspended production of the sixth and final season of House of Cards, and is considering its options for possible spinoffs series sans Spacey’s involvement.