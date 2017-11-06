Morrissey cancels California concert due to “cold weather”

To the person who had “cold weather” in the Reasons Why Morrissey Will Cancel an Upcoming Concert Pool, congratulations: you’re today’s winner. Last night’s show in Paso Robles, California, the fourth date of his North American tour behind the forthcoming Low in High School, was canceled at the last minute due to the malfunctioning of the venue’s onstage heating system. As outside temperatures were in the low 50s and Morrissey can’t bare to play a show without exposing his greying chest hair, all of his fans wearing jackets were told to make their way to the exits. Understandably, they were not happy:

In True #Morrissey fashion… Heaven knows I’m miserable now. A post shared by Glen Tufuga-Neel (@glenxtufuga) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

@officialmoz Morrissey cancelled at the last minute. Fuck that drama queen. Never again. Rot in hell. pic.twitter.com/rXjcbWjBcl — Jen Blatz (@jnblatz) November 6, 2017

For those counting, that brings the total number of Morrissey shows canceled or postponed since 2012 to 124 — and there’s still plenty of more dates to cancel in the weeks ahead.

