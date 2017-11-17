Morrissey releases new album, Low in High School: Stream/Download

Morrissey is back with a new full-length album. The follow-up to 2014’s World Peace Is None of Your Business is called Low in High School, and you can stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Recorded at France’s La Fabrique Studios and Rome’s Forum Studios, the 12-track album was produced by Joe Chiccarelli (The White Stripes, Spoon). It comes via Moz’s deal with BMG, the label under which he’s launched his own banner, Etienne Records.

Much like World Peace, Low in High School finds the former Smiths frontman being overtly and unapologetically political. “The people have become sick of the establishment, and I’m a part of the world,” he recently told Billboard. “No small kid wants to grow up to be President any more, and there’s a sense that the world is close to its expiration date. There’s no point hanging back with whatever feelings and views you might have. This is tomorrow.”

In support of the album’s release, Morrissey is currently touring North America with dates stretching into December. Of course, that’s depending on the temperature.

Low in High School Artwork:

Low in High School Tracklist:

01. My Love, I’d Do Anything for You

02. I Wish You Lonely

03. Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage

04. Home Is a Question Mark

05. Spent the Day in Bed

06. I Bury the Living

07. In Your Lap

08. The Girl from Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel

09. All the Young People Must Fall in Love

10. When You Open Your Legs

11. Who Will Protect Us from the Police?

12. Israel