Morrissey struts his stuff in the new music video for “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on Stage”: Watch

Morrissey laces up his dancing shoes in the new music video for “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on Stage”, a single off his new solo album, Low in High School. Directed by Robert Hales, the former Smiths singer can be seen breaking out a few strutting moves, proudly baring his chest, and hamming it up for the camera as part of a retro American Bandstand-esque performance show. Watch it up above.

In addition to his new record, Moz has made headlines recently because of his, well, big mouth. He came to the defense of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey not once, but twice, and also claimed he’d be OK with killing President Donald Trump “for the safety of humanity.” The British singer, naturally, has since vowed to never do a print interview again.