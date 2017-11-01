Morrissey teams with PETA for new ad campaign “Holidays Are Murder on Turkeys”

Morrissey is almost as synonymous with animal rights as he is with being a musician, and for his November/December tour through the U.S., the singer has teamed up with PETA for an ad campaign called “Holidays Are Murder on Turkeys”. The ad, which you can see below, features a cartoon Moz holding a sign bearing the campaign’s slogan with a cat perched on his shoulder and surrounded by cute pics of the singer with animals. Moz has recruited PETA members to hand the ad out to thousands of fans exiting each show on the 17-date tour behind his upcoming record, Low in High School.

Of the ad, PETA Vice President Dan Mathews said, “We hope this unique artwork will end up on refrigerators across the country as a reminder that animals shouldn’t be sacrificed for holiday feasts.”

This is far from the first time Moz and PETA have collaborated, as he once hosted a PETA Thanksgiving dinner in which a turkey was the guest of honor instead of the main course. The former Smiths frontman and the organization also combined forces last year for a video game based on The Smiths’ “Meat is Murder” called This Beautiful Creature Must Die.

I was at last night’s tour opener in Portland, Oregon, and there were plenty of smiling PETA volunteers handing out the new ad — which will reach the hands of many thousands of fans at cavernous venues like Madison Square Garden — but perhaps even more effective were the incredibly graphic videos of animals in slaughterhouses that played behind the band during “Meat is Murder”. Obviously intended to make people think about their food choices, the videos left more than one audience member around me weeping. It was beyond intense and made me happy to have decided to give the veggie life a go just this week. Yikes.

Check out Moz’s full tour itinerary below, followed by his video for “Spent the Day in Bed”.

Morrissey 2017 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Temple

11/05 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kinsbury Hall

11/20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

11/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

11/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/02 – New York, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/07 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

02/16 – Aberdeen, UK @ AECC BHGE Arena

02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

02/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

02/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

02/24 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

02/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

03/03 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

03/07 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

03/09 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

^ = w/ Billy Idol