Movie theater to hold 71-hour Game of Thrones marathon

If you’re like me, every time a new season of Game of Thrones premieres you feel like you need to rewatch the entire series just to keep tabs on what’s going on. Of course, the prospect of sitting through all seven seasons to this point is a daunting one — but that’s not going to stop a bunch of Londoners from trying. A movie theater in London has revealed plans to screen all 67 episodes of the HBO smash over a four-day, 71-hour marathon.

In celebration of the home release of the seventh season and the Complete Seasons 1-7 box set, the Prince Charles Theater will hold the free event from 7:00 PM Monday, November 27th until 6:00 PM Thursday the 30th. That’s a bit longer than the approximately 63 hours it would take to watch GoT start to finish, but the extra time is for meal breaks. In fact, HBO has partnered with MOD Pizza to provide dinner to attendees, plus a chance to win free pizza for a year if you can sit through the entire marathon.

The free event is already booked, but the venue promises a few more tickets will be available at the door. While the unique experience is sure to provide fans with the most comprehensive understanding of all the show’s intricate plot lines, it’s also going to be hell on their hygiene, vision, and careers. Then again, winter is coming, so maybe spending a few days locked in a theater with all that body heat isn’t such a terrible idea.