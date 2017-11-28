Menu
MTV reviving Jersey Shore with original cast members

The hit reality TV show will return to the air in 2018

November 28, 2017
Five years after Jersey Shore signed off the air, MTV is reviving the show with its original cast.

On Monday, the network formally green-lit Jersey Shore Family Vacation for a 2018 premiere. Of the show’s principal cast members, only Samantha “Sweetheart” Giancola will be absent from the revival. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Vinny Guadagnino are all confirmed for the new series. Deena Nicole Cortese, who appeared in seasons three-six, will also be returning.

Earlier this year, several Jersey Shore cast members reunited for an E! docu-series dubbed, Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore (watch below). MTV has also developed a Jersey Shore spin-off series called Floribama Shore, which received its premiere on Monday night.

