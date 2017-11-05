N.E.R.D.’s new album, No_One Ever Really Dies, features Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, and M.I.A.

On Thursday, N.E.R.D. premiered their new single, “Lemon” featuring Rihanna. The single’s release came ahead of the hip-hop collective’s appearance at ComplexCon on Saturday, during which they hosted a listening session of a new full-length album, their first in seven years.

Entitled No_One Ever Really Dies, the 11-track album includes collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, M.I.A., Future, Gucci Mane, and Ed Sheeran, according to Complex.

N.E.R.D. gave no timetable for the album’s release. “The album’s not coming out tomorrow,” Pharrell explained to the gathered audience. “We’re giving it to you. It’s yours. You got it before everybody else.”

No_One Ever Really Dies Tracklist:

01. Deep Down Body Thirst

02. Lemon (feat. Rihanna)

03. Voilà (feat. Gucci Mane and Wale)

04. 1000 (feat. Future)

05. Don’t Don’t Do It (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

06. Kites (feat. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.)

07. ESP

08. Lightning Fire Magic Prayer

09. Rollinem 7’s (feat. André 3000)

10. Lifting You (feat. Ed Sheeran)

11. (Secret Life of Tigers)

Watch fan-shot footage below: