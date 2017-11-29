N.E.R.D. tap Future for new track “1000”: Stream

Photos by Ben Kaye (Future) and Maja Smiejowska (Pharrell)

The return of N.E.R.D., December 15th’s No_One Ever Really Dies, is slated to be one of the most guest-heavy affairs of 2017. Already we’ve heard he Rihanna-assisted “Lemon” and “Rollinem 7’s” featuring André 3000. Now, the Pharrell-led collective are back with another new track, “1000”, this time with the help of Future.

“1000” continues the frantic energy of the past singles while cranking things up to, well, a thousand. Apparently unsatisfied with the millennial tendency to keep everything 100, Future and the group are looking to add another zero to things. “My girl don’t wear shoes unless they cost over a thousand,” Future raps in his heavily auto-tuned verse. “Brand new coupe cost couple hundred thousand/ Got some models in the bed and they coming by the thousand.”

Take a listen to “1000” below.

No_One Ever Really Dies drops December 15th. Other collaborators include Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., Gucci Mane, and Ed Sheeran.