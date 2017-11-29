Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

N.E.R.D. tap Future for new track “1000”: Stream

From the Pharrell-led group's comeback album, No_One Ever Really Dies

by
on November 29, 2017, 2:13pm
0 comments

Photos by Ben Kaye (Future) and Maja Smiejowska (Pharrell)

The return of N.E.R.D., December 15th’s No_One Ever Really Dies, is slated to be one of the most guest-heavy affairs of 2017. Already we’ve heard he Rihanna-assisted “Lemon” and “Rollinem 7’s” featuring André 3000. Now, the Pharrell-led collective are back with another new track, “1000”, this time with the help of Future.

“1000” continues the frantic energy of the past singles while cranking things up to, well, a thousand. Apparently unsatisfied with the millennial tendency to keep everything 100, Future and the group are looking to add another zero to things. “My girl don’t wear shoes unless they cost over a thousand,” Future raps in his heavily auto-tuned verse. “Brand new coupe cost couple hundred thousand/ Got some models in the bed and they coming by the thousand.”

Take a listen to “1000” below.

No_One Ever Really Dies drops December 15th. Other collaborators include Kendrick LamarM.I.A.Gucci Mane, and Ed Sheeran.

Previous Story
Big K.R.I.T. announces 2018 Heavy Is The Crown US tour
Next Story
Andrew W.K. shares artwork and tracklist for new album You’re Not Alone
No comments
More Stories