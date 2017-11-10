N.E.R.D. team with André 3000 for new track “Rollinem 7’s”: Stream

N.E.R.D. returned earlier this month with the Rihanna-assisted “Lemon”, the lead single off the Pharrell-led collective’s first album in seven years, No_One Ever Really Dies. Today on his Beats 1 Radio show OTHERtone, Pharrell revealed the record’s second track, “Rollinem 7’s” featuring André 3000.

“Rollinem 7’s” is a frantic and frenetic track pasted together from a slew of samples, including the infamous “Woo Woo” guy. Dré drops in at the end of the cut, dropping bars like, “I ain’t an actor/ But sometimes I be action.” According to Pharrell, the OutKast member very nearly didn’t appear on the track at all.

“There were moments where my stomach dropped out,” Pharrell said on his Beats 1 program. “Because I knew if 3 Stacks gave us a verse, I knew he was gonna go hard. We just had to talk to him. We’re all clear that he’s a genius, right? We’re all clear that he’s an alien? So for him, he has a process, and there’s a bunch of things that need to make sense before he even commits himself to something.”

Take a listen to a rip of the track below.

No_One Ever Really Dies features 11 tracks and a number of other special guests. Besides Rihanna and André 3000, the album also sees appearances by Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., Future, Gucci Mane, and Ed Sheeran.

No_One Ever Really Dies Tracklist:

01. Deep Down Body Thirst

02. Lemon (feat. Rihanna)

03. Voilà (feat. Gucci Mane and Wale)

04. 1000 (feat. Future)

05. Don’t Don’t Do It (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

06. Kites (feat. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.)

07. ESP

08. Lightning Fire Magic Prayer

09. Rollinem 7’s (feat. André 3000)

10. Lifting You (feat. Ed Sheeran)

11. (Secret Life of Tigers)