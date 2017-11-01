N.E.R.D. team with Rihanna for comeback single “Lemon” and video: Watch

N.E.R.D., the hip-hop collective featuring Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley, are back with a brand new single. A collaboration with Rihanna, “Lemon” marks the group’s first new recording in three years. Watch the track’s video, directed by Todd Tourso + Scott Cudmore, above.

In the lead-up to the song’s premiere, billboards promoting an N.E.R.D. project entitled, No One Ever Really Dies, appeared in Los Angeles. Might that be the name of N.E.R.D.’s first album since 2010’s Nothing? We should know more soon.