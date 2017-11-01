Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

N.E.R.D. team with Rihanna for comeback single “Lemon” and video: Watch

Pharrell-led hip-hop collective return with first new recording in three years

by
on November 01, 2017, 12:11pm
0 comments

N.E.R.D., the hip-hop collective featuring Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley, are back with a brand new single. A collaboration with Rihanna, “Lemon” marks the group’s first new recording in three years. Watch the track’s video, directed by Todd Tourso + Scott Cudmore, above.

In the lead-up to the song’s premiere, billboards promoting an N.E.R.D. project entitled, No One Ever Really Dies, appeared in Los Angeles. Might that be the name of N.E.R.D.’s first album since 2010’s Nothing? We should know more soon.

Previous Story
Kevin Shields says My Bloody Valentine will release new album and tour in 2018
No comments
More Stories