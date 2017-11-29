NBC fires Matt Lauer following allegations of sexual misconduct

TODAY anchor Matt Lauer has been fired by NBC following allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a memo sent to employees, NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the network had “received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.” Lack added that while it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer, there was “reason to believe” his alleged behavior was not an isolated incident.

Lauer’s former TODAY colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb broke the news of his firing during the opening segment of this morning’s episode:

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Lauer, 57, had anchored NBC’s morning show since 1997.

Earlier this month, CBS News fired the anchor of its morning show, Charlie Rose, following allegations of his own sexual misconduct.