Neil Young announces new album, The Visitor, shares “Already Great”: Stream

Neil Young has announced a new album. Entitled The Visitor, the 10-track LP is due for release on December 1st through Reprise. It was recorded in collaboration with the Promise of the Real, who previously worked with Young on 2015’s The Monsanto Years and the 2016 live album, Earth.

To preview The Visitor, Young has shared the album’s opening track, “Already Great”. Take a listen below.

The Visitor Tracklist:

01. Already Great

02. Fly By Night Deal

03. Almost Always

04. Stand Tall

05. Change of Heart

06. Carnival

07. Diggin’ a Hole

08. Children of Destiny

09. When Bad Got Good

10. Forever

Back in September, Young released Hitchiker, his long lost 1976 acoustic album.

In related news, Young is auctioning a portion of his model train collection. Young, who is a co-owner of the model train company Lionel, said: “Collecting all of these items has been my great joy. They have provided a source of inspiration, fun and creativity throughout my life. Now it is time to share them with others in the world whom I hope will enjoy and love them as much as I have.” A portion of the proceeds with benefit The Bridge School, a non-profit organization which assists children with severe physical impairments and complex communication needs.