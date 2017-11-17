New York City is “Fake Happy” in Paramore’s new video: Watch

Last month, pop-punk outfit Paramore filled an NPR Tiny Desk Concert with stripped-down cuts from this year’s After Laughter, including one for the ebulliently melancholic “Fake Happy”. Now, the band has released a video for the single that captures the song’s progression from intimate to immense.

It opens on a tight shot of singer Hayley Williams that reflects the song’s somber opening, but as the song opens up, so does Zac Farro’s video. Williams, clad in a sparkly bodysuit, sprints through New York City, imagining in each mug the upside-down happy face that serves as our defacto emotional state during these times. She hugs and waves and steals roadwork signs along the way; it’s charming, but I wouldn’t blame any of the people she encounters for being annoyed as hell. Watch it above.

Paramore just wrapped up a string of North American dates, but will close out the year with several festivals. Next year, they’ll be heading overseas for dates in France, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and more. See their full itinerary below.

Paramore 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagle Ballroom (FM 102/1 Big Snow Show 12)

12/03 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre (97X Next Big Thing)

12/05 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

12/06 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

12/08 – Norfolk, VA @ ODU Constant Convocation Center (96X Winter Meltdown)

01/07 – Barcelona, ES @ San Jordi Club

01/09 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

01/11 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

01/12 – London, UK @ The O2

01/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

01/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

01/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

01/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro Glasgow

02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

02/09 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/11 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

02/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

02/18 – Manila, PH @ Mall Of Asia Arena

02/23 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Concert Hall

04/06 – Miami, FL @ Parahoy! Deep Search