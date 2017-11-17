New York City is “Fake Happy” in Paramore’s new video: Watch

Last month, pop-punk outfit Paramore filled an NPR Tiny Desk Concert with stripped-down cuts from this year’s After Laughter, including one for the ebulliently melancholic “Fake Happy”. Now, the band has released a video for the single that captures the song’s progression from intimate to immense.
It opens on a tight shot of singer Hayley Williams that reflects the song’s somber opening, but as the song opens up, so does Zac Farro’s video. Williams, clad in a sparkly bodysuit, sprints through New York City, imagining in each mug the upside-down happy face that serves as our defacto emotional state during these times. She hugs and waves and steals roadwork signs along the way; it’s charming, but I wouldn’t blame any of the people she encounters for being annoyed as hell. Watch it above.
Paramore just wrapped up a string of North American dates, but will close out the year with several festivals. Next year, they’ll be heading overseas for dates in France, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and more. See their full itinerary below.
Paramore 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
12/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagle Ballroom (FM 102/1 Big Snow Show 12)
12/03 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre (97X Next Big Thing)
12/05 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
12/06 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
12/08 – Norfolk, VA @ ODU Constant Convocation Center (96X Winter Meltdown)
01/07 – Barcelona, ES @ San Jordi Club
01/09 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
01/11 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
01/12 – London, UK @ The O2
01/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
01/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
01/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
01/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro Glasgow
02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
02/09 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
02/11 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
02/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
02/18 – Manila, PH @ Mall Of Asia Arena
02/23 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Concert Hall
04/06 – Miami, FL @ Parahoy! Deep Search