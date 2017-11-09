Nicki Minaj’s brother found guilty in child rape case

Jelani Maraj, the brother of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been convicted of predatory sexual assault. He faces 25 years to life in prison after being charged with repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island home.

Maraj will be sentenced on December 14th. His lawyer says he will appeal the decision, reports the Associated Press. On her part, Minaj never testified in the trial despite her brother’s defense team claiming she would.

As Pitchfork points out, Minaj has mentioned her brother in her lyrics on a few occasions. In 2010, she said he and her younger brothers were the reasons “why I grind like I do” on “I’m the Best”. On the opening track to 2014’s The Pinkprint, she rapped, “And I know Jelani will always love me, and I’ll always love him.”