Nils Frahm announces new album, All Melody, reveals 2018 tour dates

German electronic composer Nils Frahm has announced a new record, All Melody. Frahm’s ninth overall album follows 2015’s Solo and is a set for a January 26th, 2018 release via Erased Tapes.
Ahead of recording All Melody, Frahm built himself a brand new studio inside the historic Funkhaus building in Berlin. He dubbed the space, Saal 3, and filled it with bespoke cabling, woodwork, mixing desk, and even a self-built pipe organ. Even in the custom space, however, the artist admits the album is only an approximation of the ideas he had going into the recording. “The music I hear inside me will never end up on a record, as it seems I can only play it for myself,” he said in a press statement. “This record includes what I think sticks out and describes my recent musical discoveries in the best possible way I could imagine.”
Pre-orders are going on here. Find a trailer followed by the cover art and tracklist below.
All Melody Artwork:
All Melody Tracklist:
01. The Whole Universe Wants To Be Touched
02. Sunson
03. A Place
04. My Friend The Forest
05. Human Range
06. Forever Changeless
07. All Melody
08. #2
09. Momentum
10. Fundamental Values
11. Kaleidoscope
12. Harm Hymn
In support of All Melody, Frahm has revealed his first North American tour dates in two years. The shows open March 15th in New York and run until an April 7th gig in Los Angeles. Check out the complete itinerary for all the dates below.
Nils Frahm 2018 Tour Dates:
03/15 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center
03/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
03/19 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
03/20 – Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm
03/22 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
03/23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
03/28 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre
03/29 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
03/31 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
04/03 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
04/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church