Nils Frahm announces new album, All Melody, reveals 2018 tour dates

German electronic composer Nils Frahm has announced a new record, All Melody. Frahm’s ninth overall album follows 2015’s Solo and is a set for a January 26th, 2018 release via Erased Tapes.

Ahead of recording All Melody, Frahm built himself a brand new studio inside the historic Funkhaus building in Berlin. He dubbed the space, Saal 3, and filled it with bespoke cabling, woodwork, mixing desk, and even a self-built pipe organ. Even in the custom space, however, the artist admits the album is only an approximation of the ideas he had going into the recording. “The music I hear inside me will never end up on a record, as it seems I can only play it for myself,” he said in a press statement. “This record includes what I think sticks out and describes my recent musical discoveries in the best possible way I could imagine.”

Pre-orders are going on here. Find a trailer followed by the cover art and tracklist below.

All Melody Artwork:

All Melody Tracklist:

01. The Whole Universe Wants To Be Touched

02. Sunson

03. A Place

04. My Friend The Forest

05. Human Range

06. Forever Changeless

07. All Melody

08. #2

09. Momentum

10. Fundamental Values

11. Kaleidoscope

12. Harm Hymn

In support of All Melody, Frahm has revealed his first North American tour dates in two years. The shows open March 15th in New York and run until an April 7th gig in Los Angeles. Check out the complete itinerary for all the dates below.

Nils Frahm 2018 Tour Dates:

03/15 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

03/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

03/19 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

03/20 – Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm

03/22 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

03/23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

03/28 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre

03/29 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

03/31 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

04/03 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

04/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church