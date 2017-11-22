Nine Inch Nails confirmed for Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, alongside QOTSA, Massive Attack, and more

Photo by Philip Cosores

Nine Inch Nails have been announced to headline Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, marking their first confirmed live performance of 2018.

The three-day festival, taking place July 12th-14th in Madrid, has only recently begun to reveal its 2018 lineup. But of the names thus far, there are many highlights. In addition to NIN, the likes of Depeche Mode, Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack, MGMT, Fleet Foxes, Future Islands, and Real Estate are all confirmed to appear. Many more acts will be announced in the coming months.

NIN reunited last year for a string of US festival appearances, but the band hasn’t played outside of North America since 2014. To coincide with their live comeback, Reznor put out two new EPs — Not the Actual Events and Add Violence — with a third release expected in the not too distant future.