Noel Gallagher debuts his new scissors player (and a new song) on Jools Holland: Watch

Next month, Noel Gallagher will return with a new High Flying Birds album called Who Built the Moon?. The follow-up to 2015’s Chasing Yesterday was recorded after a “bracing, two-year creative collaboration” with producer/DJ David Holmes and draws on “French psychedelic pop as much as classic electro, soul, rock, disco and dance…” The LP also comes just a few weeks after the release of brother Liam’s debut solo effort, As You Were.
(Read: The History of Oasis Post-Breakup as Tweeted by Liam Gallagher)
In anticipation, Gallagher & co. dropped in on Later… with Jools Holland Tuesday to debut a brand-new song titled, “She Taught Me How to Fly”. The performance was particularly noteworthy as Gallagher was backed by someone playing the scissors (???) as an instrument. (Liam, please weigh in.) Check out the replay above.
Additionally, Gallagher played “Holy Mountain”, the rollicking, Paul Weller-assisted lead single. “It was one of the first things David and I did on the first week of working together,” the former Oasis member said previously of the track. “I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single. There’s so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I’ve ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends’ kids all love it and I am sure ‘the kids’ will love it.” Catch that performance below.
Who Built the Moon? arrives November 24th and will be supported with a 2018 tour across North America and Europe. Here’s your chance to see Gallagher’s scissors player live and in person.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2018 Tour Dates:
02/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Cathedral at Masonic Temple
02/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
02/12 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater
02/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
02/17 – Boston, MA @ Opera House
02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts/Salle Wilfrid Pelletier
02/20 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
02/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Goodyear Theater
02/24 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
03/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
03/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater At ACL Live
03/06 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater
03/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
03/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum
04/22 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
04/24 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
04/25 – Aberdeen, UK @ BHGE Arena
04/27 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley
04/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
05/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena
05/03 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
05/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
05/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
05/07 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
05/09 – Belfast, UK @ The SSE Arena
05/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena