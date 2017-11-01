Noel Gallagher debuts his new scissors player (and a new song) on Jools Holland: Watch

Next month, Noel Gallagher will return with a new High Flying Birds album called Who Built the Moon?. The follow-up to 2015’s Chasing Yesterday was recorded after a “bracing, two-year creative collaboration” with producer/DJ David Holmes and draws on “French psychedelic pop as much as classic electro, soul, rock, disco and dance…” The LP also comes just a few weeks after the release of brother Liam’s debut solo effort, As You Were.

(Read: The History of Oasis Post-Breakup as Tweeted by Liam Gallagher)

In anticipation, Gallagher & co. dropped in on Later… with Jools Holland Tuesday to debut a brand-new song titled, “She Taught Me How to Fly”. The performance was particularly noteworthy as Gallagher was backed by someone playing the scissors (???) as an instrument. (Liam, please weigh in.) Check out the replay above.

Additionally, Gallagher played “Holy Mountain”, the rollicking, Paul Weller-assisted lead single. “It was one of the first things David and I did on the first week of working together,” the former Oasis member said previously of the track. “I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single. There’s so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I’ve ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends’ kids all love it and I am sure ‘the kids’ will love it.” Catch that performance below.

Who Built the Moon? arrives November 24th and will be supported with a 2018 tour across North America and Europe. Here’s your chance to see Gallagher’s scissors player live and in person.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2018 Tour Dates:

02/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Cathedral at Masonic Temple

02/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

02/12 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

02/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

02/17 – Boston, MA @ Opera House

02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts/Salle Wilfrid Pelletier

02/20 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

02/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Goodyear Theater

02/24 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

02/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

03/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

03/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater At ACL Live

03/06 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater

03/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

03/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum

04/22 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

04/24 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

04/25 – Aberdeen, UK @ BHGE Arena

04/27 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley

04/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

05/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena

05/03 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

05/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

05/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

05/07 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

05/09 – Belfast, UK @ The SSE Arena

05/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena