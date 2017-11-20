Noel Gallagher says his cat Boots is “more rock ‘n roll” than Radiohead

Noel Gallagher is still knee deep in drama with his brother Liam — this time, hilariously, over Noel’s new scissor player. However, that hasn’t stopped him from reigniting his feud with Radiohead.

In a new interview with the Irish Independent, the former Oasis musician took a swipe at Radiohead while boasting about his cat Boots. Specifically, Gallagher declared Boots to be “more rock ‘n roll” than the Thom Yorke-led outfit. “Absolutely,” he assured, “Boots is a fucking demon.” As proof, Gallagher noted how Boots freely roams between his house and that of his rock star neighbor.

“I live on the same street as [U2’s] Adam Clayton,” Gallagher explained. “Five doors away from him. He came to my house recently, and our cat Boots came walking in. Adam went: ‘So, that’s your cat?’ I asked him, ‘How do you know that cat?’ He said, ‘That cat is always at my fucking house!’” Noel then asked the U2 bassist: “Do you have a cat?’ ‘No. But Boots is always at my house!’” Clayton replied.

Radiohead, on the other hand, are a little too safe for Gallagher. Though he admitted that the band has “done some great stuff,” they are not the kind of “party band” that he enjoys. “This is the one thing that I am always going to hold against them,” he explained. “My wife has a physical reaction to them, when she hears them. It’s like: ‘No – can’t do it. Once he [Yorke] starts singing. Can’t do it.’ No, they’re not a party band. But I’ve got some of their tunes on my phone. But I’m never in the Radiohead moment where I’m thinking, ‘Oh, a bit of modern angst will do her!.’”

Gallagher’s comments were similar to those he made about the British outfit back in 2015, in which he recounted being disappointed about their Coachella performance. That same Esquire UK article, however, was perhaps best known for Gallagher’s turdy takedown of Radiohead: “I’m aware that Radiohead have never had a fucking bad review. I reckon if Thom Yorke fucking shit into a light bulb and started blowing it like an empty beer bottle it’d probably get 9 out of 10 in fucking Mojo. I’m aware of that.”

Gallagher is gearing up to drop Who Built the Moon?, his new album with his High Flying Birds project, on November 24th. Perhaps he might next consider a guest appearance on Fox News, as the network recently hurled some major shade Radiohead’s way.