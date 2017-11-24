Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds release new album, Who Built the Moon?: Stream/Download

A month and a half after his brother, Liam Gallagher, released his debut solo album, Noel Gallagher is back with the latest offering from his High Flying Birds. Entitled Who Built the Moon?, the 11-track record is available to stream below via Spotify and/or Apple Music.

The new full-length follows 2015’s Chasing Yesterday and was co-written with producer/DJ David Holmes. That wasn’t the only help the former Oasis member had on the album, either, as “30 or 40 session musicians” joined Gallagher in the studio at various times. Among them were Paul Weller of The Jam (organ on “Holy Mountain”) and Johnny Marr (guitar and harmonic on “If Love is the Law”).

“…When I listen to it, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve never heard that before,'” Gallagher told Vulture about why he loves Who Built the Moon? so much. “I’m hearing synthesizer things and thinking, ‘Do I even know who played that?’ I said, ‘David, that thing on that track, who played that?’ He says, ‘You played it.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know I could play the synthesizer.’ So in that sense, it’s my favorite. Also, the songs are really fucking great. It will be forever my favorite record, I think, until the next one, and then I’ll say to you, ‘Yeah, that record I made that — I didn’t really fucking like that.'”

Who Built the Moon? was previewed with the tracks “Fort Knox”, “Holy Mountain”, and “It’s a Beautiful World”. Take a listen to the whole thing ahead.

Who Built the Moon? Artwork:

Who Built the Moon? Tracklist:

01. Fort Knox

02. Holy Mountain

03. Keep On Reaching

04. It’s A Beautiful World

05. She Taught Me How To Fly

06. Be Careful What You Wish For

07. Black & White Sunshine

08. Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)

09. If Love Is The Law

10. The Man Who Built The Moon

11. End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)

Bonus track:

Dead In The Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)