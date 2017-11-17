Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds share new single “It’s a Beautiful World”: Stream

Noel Gallagher introduced the newest member of his High Flying Birds, a scissor player (no, really), during the band’s appearance on Jools Holland earlier this month. Now, he’s provided proof that the musician is not just some cut-up addition, as she’s a featured vocalist on the new track “It’s a Beautiful World”.

The woman, whose name is Charlotte Marionneau, delivers a French spoken word interlude on the Who Built the Moon? single. Describing the verse as “a list on the end of the world,” Gallagher admitted he had no idea what Marionneau was saying when she recorded her section. “None of us in the studio can speak French so we don’t know what the fuck she’s going on about.” Gallagher told Rolling Stone. “The people who were blown away the most was my French record label who were like, ‘You know you’re going to be really famous in France.’ Fantastique.”

Thankfully, the track comes via a new lyric video that spells out exactly what Marionneau is saying (albeit, yes, in French). Check it out down below.

The follow-up to 2015’s Chasing Yesterday, Who Built the Moon? is due out November 24th. Gallagher and the band will support the effort next year with a tour across North America and Europe; find those dates here.