Ought announce new album, Room Inside the World, reveal “These 3 Things” video: Watch

Photo by Jenna Ledger

Ought have announced the details of their third studio effort. Titled Room Inside the World, it’s due out February 16th via their new label home, Merge Records.

The follow-up 2015’s solid Sun Coming Down was recorded at Rare Book Room in Brooklyn with producer Nicolas Vernhes (Deerhunter, Animal Collective). Along with the usual instruments, vibraphone, drum machines, a 70-piece choir, and “justly intonated synthesizers” were employed in the studio, as the Canadian post-punks explored themes of “identity, connection, survival in a precarious world.”

Our first taste of Room comes with lead single “These 3 Things” and its corresponding music video, which features mannequins and a host of random objects like leaf blowers and a dirt bike. Directors Jonny Look (Grizzly Bear, Cloud Nothings) and Scottie Cameron talked about the visual in a statement:

“Life can be problematic. Everything takes time and energy. We challenged ourselves to create devices of great inconvenience using three items. When initially testing the convenience machines without the human variable, we discovered luxury and success. However, it was sterile. The beauty only came with the unpredictable moments brought by the human element. Being human is better than looking for an easy way out.”

Watch it below.

Room Inside the World Artwork:

Room Inside the World Tracklist:

01. Into the Sea

02. Disgraced in America

03. Disaffection

04. These 3 Things

05. Desire

06. Brief Shield

07. Take Everything

08. Pieces Wasted

09. Alice

In support, Ought have lined up an extensive tour through Europe and North America, including dates alongside Waxahatchee.

Ought 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #

11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn

11/05 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall #

11/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Tralf Music Hall #

11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit #

11/09 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop #

11/10 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar #

11/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Sluggo’s #

11/12 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury #

11/13 – Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly #

11/14 – Miami, FL @ Gramps #

11/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Social #

11/17 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Et Cultural Festival #

11/18 – Charleston, SC @ The Royal American #

11/19 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House

11/20 – Arden, DE @ Arden Gild Hall

03/06 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater ^

03/07 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

03/09 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^

03/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room ^

03/17 – Mesa, AZ @ Underground

03/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

03/26 – Calgary, AB @ The Palomino

03/27 – Saskatoon, MB @ Amigo’s Cantina

03/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Good Will Social Club

03/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

03/31 – Madison, WI @ High Noon

04/02 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

04/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/07 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/20 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

04/21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

04/24 – London, UK @ Garage

04/26 – Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie

04/27 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

04/28 – Bordeaux, FR @ Iboat

04/30 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

05/01 – Winterthur, CH @ Albani

05/02 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

05/03 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

05/04 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

05/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

# = Waxahatchee

^ = w/ Snail Mail