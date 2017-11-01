Ought announce new album, Room Inside the World, reveal “These 3 Things” video: Watch

Photo by Jenna Ledger
Ought have announced the details of their third studio effort. Titled Room Inside the World, it’s due out February 16th via their new label home, Merge Records.
The follow-up 2015’s solid Sun Coming Down was recorded at Rare Book Room in Brooklyn with producer Nicolas Vernhes (Deerhunter, Animal Collective). Along with the usual instruments, vibraphone, drum machines, a 70-piece choir, and “justly intonated synthesizers” were employed in the studio, as the Canadian post-punks explored themes of “identity, connection, survival in a precarious world.”
Our first taste of Room comes with lead single “These 3 Things” and its corresponding music video, which features mannequins and a host of random objects like leaf blowers and a dirt bike. Directors Jonny Look (Grizzly Bear, Cloud Nothings) and Scottie Cameron talked about the visual in a statement:
“Life can be problematic. Everything takes time and energy. We challenged ourselves to create devices of great inconvenience using three items. When initially testing the convenience machines without the human variable, we discovered luxury and success. However, it was sterile. The beauty only came with the unpredictable moments brought by the human element. Being human is better than looking for an easy way out.”
Watch it below.
Room Inside the World Artwork:
Room Inside the World Tracklist:
01. Into the Sea
02. Disgraced in America
03. Disaffection
04. These 3 Things
05. Desire
06. Brief Shield
07. Take Everything
08. Pieces Wasted
09. Alice
In support, Ought have lined up an extensive tour through Europe and North America, including dates alongside Waxahatchee.
Ought 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #
11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn
11/05 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall #
11/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Tralf Music Hall #
11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit #
11/09 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop #
11/10 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar #
11/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Sluggo’s #
11/12 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury #
11/13 – Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly #
11/14 – Miami, FL @ Gramps #
11/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Social #
11/17 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Et Cultural Festival #
11/18 – Charleston, SC @ The Royal American #
11/19 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House
11/20 – Arden, DE @ Arden Gild Hall
03/06 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater ^
03/07 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
03/09 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
03/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^
03/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room ^
03/17 – Mesa, AZ @ Underground
03/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
03/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt
03/26 – Calgary, AB @ The Palomino
03/27 – Saskatoon, MB @ Amigo’s Cantina
03/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Good Will Social Club
03/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
03/31 – Madison, WI @ High Noon
04/02 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
04/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/07 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
04/20 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
04/21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
04/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
04/24 – London, UK @ Garage
04/26 – Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie
04/27 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
04/28 – Bordeaux, FR @ Iboat
04/30 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
05/01 – Winterthur, CH @ Albani
05/02 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
05/03 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
05/04 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
05/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
05/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
# = Waxahatchee
^ = w/ Snail Mail