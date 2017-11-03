Menu
Outgoing Twitter employee deactivates Donald Trump’s account for glorious final act

Trump's account was unavailable for 11 wonderful minutes

on November 02, 2017, 10:38pm
For 11 wonderful minutes on Thursday evening, Donald Trump’s Twitter account was deactivated. Though Twitter initially said it was the result of “inadvertent” human action, a subsequent investigation revealed that it was very much an intentional. An outgoing Twitter employee bravely and selflessly deactivated the account prior to leaving their final day final day of work.

To this unnamed hero, thank you. Even if it was only for 11 minutes, it was quite nice not having to fear a Twitter-provoked nuclear apocalypse.

