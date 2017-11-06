Ozzy Osbourne announces farewell tour

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Earlier this year, Black Sabbath concluded a lengthy farewell tour, marking the end of the band’s 40-plus year run. Now, frontman Ozzy Osbourne is following a similar trajectory when it comes to his time on the road as a solo artist. Beginning next May, Osbourne will embark on his final world tour, with shows planned in North and South America, as well as Europe, stretching into 2020. At the conclusion of the tour, Osbourne will retire from touring, though he will continue to perform select live shows, a press release notes.

Osbourne previously embarked on a farewell tour in 1992, only to return to the road three years later with his aptly titled, Retirement Sucks Tour. This time, however, he appears content with his decision: “People keep asking me when I’m retiring,” Osbourne says in a statement. “This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there.”

For these dates, Osbourne will be joined by longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (Guitar), Blasko (Bass), Tommy Clufetos (Drums), and Adam Wakeman (Keyboards).

See the first leg of dates below. A North American leg will be detailed in 2018.

Ozzy Osbourne 2018 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Mexico @ TBA

05/08 – Santiago, CL @ TBA

05/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ TBA

05/13 – São Paulo, BR @ TBA

05/16 – Curitiba, BR @ TBA

05/18 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ TBA

05/20 – Rido de Janeiro, BR @ TBA

06/01 – Moscow, RU @ Olympiisky Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)

06/03 – St. Petersburg, RU @ TBA

06/06 – Finland @ TBA

06/08 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/10 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

06/13 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany

06/15 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival Paris

06/17 – Italy @ TBA

06/20 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival

06/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhall Festival

06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/26 – Krakow, PL @ Impact Festival

06/28 – Oberhausen, DE @ König-Pilsnet Arena

06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain

07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Meo Arena