Passion Pit announce 2018 North American tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores
After an elongated release cycle that saw almost every track shared as a single and the whole thing given away for free via Twitter, Passion Pit released their latest album, Tremendous Sea of Love, back in July. Days before it dropped, however, band mastermind Michael Angelakos announced he was refocusing his attention on his Wishart Group, an advocacy organization providing healthcare, legal, and educational services to artists. For those worried that meant they might never see Angelakos perform the Tremendous material live, take heart in the fact that they’ve just announced a new North American tour.
(Read: Michael Angelakos clarifies future of Passion Pit: “Protecting health is the first step in maintaining a culture’s artistic output”)
The 18-day trek starts January 10th in Washington, DC and includes stops in Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, and Tempe. It all wraps up February 3rd in Los Angeles. Find Passion Pit’s complete itinerary below.
Passion Pit 2018 Tour Dates:
01/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
01/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
01/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
01/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
01/16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
01/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
01/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
01/20 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
01/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
01/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
01/25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
01/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
01/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
01/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
01/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
02/01 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
02/02 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
02/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater