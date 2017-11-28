Passion Pit announce 2018 North American tour dates

Photo by ​Philip Cosores

After an elongated release cycle that saw almost every track shared as a single and the whole thing given away for free via Twitter, Passion Pit released their latest album, Tremendous Sea of Love, back in July. Days before it dropped, however, band mastermind Michael Angelakos announced he was refocusing his attention on his Wishart Group, an advocacy organization providing healthcare, legal, and educational services to artists. For those worried that meant they might never see Angelakos perform the Tremendous material live, take heart in the fact that they’ve just announced a new North American tour.

(Read: Michael Angelakos clarifies future of Passion Pit: “Protecting health is the first step in maintaining a culture’s artistic output”)

The 18-day trek starts January 10th in Washington, DC and includes stops in Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, and Tempe. It all wraps up February 3rd in Los Angeles. Find Passion Pit’s complete itinerary below.

Passion Pit 2018 Tour Dates:

01/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

01/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

01/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

01/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

01/16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

01/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

01/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

01/20 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

01/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

01/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

01/25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

01/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

01/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

01/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

01/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

02/01 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

02/02 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

02/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater