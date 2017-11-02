Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Screaming Trees’ Barrett Martin, GNR’s Duff McKagan share new song as Levee Walkers: Stream

Seattle’s alt rock scene is built on the idea of collaboration. Before Pearl Jam, Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard first played together in the band Green River, which was fronted by future Mudhoney singer Mark Arm and guitarist Steve Turner. Ament and Gossard then were part of Mother Love Bone with Greg Gilmore, who had moved out to Seattle with Duff McKagan, later of Guns N’ Roses fame. Following the death of Mother Love Bone’s Andrew Wood, members of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell honored his life with the collaborative project, Temple of the Dog. A few years later, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready teamed up with Screaming Trees’ Mark Lanegan and Barrett Martin as part of Mad Season. I could keep going, but the point is Seattle earned its iconic rock legacy thanks in large part to the camaraderie existing between these various bands.

Many still cross pollinate as of today, and that’s in addition to recent Mad Season and Temple of the Dog reunions. A few years back, Ament teamed up with The Fastbacks’ Richard Stuverud and Joseph Arthur in RNDM. Now, his Pearl Jam bandmate McCready has partnered with Screaming Trees’ Martin and GNR’s McKagan for a band called the Levee Walkers. The trio first released their debut two-song single last year, and this week they’re back with two more tracks. “All Things Fade Away” featuring vocals from Seattle singer-songwriter singer-songwriter Ayron Jones, along with its B-side “Madness”, will be released digitally on on 7-inch vinyl this Friday.

“The three of us [conceived the Levee Walkers] to make music with guest vocalists,” McCready told Rolling Stone of the project. “It’s been a cool, enlightening experience for me as Duff and Barrett push me to be a better musician. We’ve been lucky enough to have Jaz Coleman from Killing Joke and Latin artist Raquel Sophia sing with us. Our latest great singer and guitar player is Ayron Jones from Seattle. Ayron is a super-talented singer-songwriter who has added a new fuel to the fire of Levee Walkers songs. He is also a smokin’ guitar player that needs to be heard.”

Take a listen to “All Things Fade Away” below.