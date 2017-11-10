Pell shares music video for “chirpin'”, the lead single from his upcoming girasoul EP: Watch

CoSigned rapper Pell has a new EP, girasoul, dropping next month. As a taste of what to come, the New Orleans artist is offering “chirpin'”, a Rahki-produced single that brings with it a striking, playful new music video.

Primary colors permeate the song’s clip, both in Pell and his pals’ outfits but also in the general scenery, which evokes a cartoon with its painted backdrops and whimsical birds. The latter are especially resonant, as Pell says the song was inspired by apps like Twitter. “When I actively engage on my phone, even for something as simple as checking my email, it could snowball into opening up ten apps that don’t help my productivity at all,” Pell told NPR. “I’m not trying to be deep — sometimes it just gets annoying.” Check out the clip above.

Arriving December 8th via Pay Day Records and PellYeah LLC, girasoul marks a shift in Pell’s artistic approach. He’s spent the time since the release of 2015’s LIMBO EP teaching himself how to play guitar, noodle on the keyboard, and read sheet music. What’s more, he’s beginning to dabble in production, having co-produced several cuts on the six-track EP.