Phil Collins announces Mexico, South America tour dates for 2018

This year saw Phil Collins return to the road for his first headlining tour in nearly 10 years. The initial run of dates took was limited to the UK and Europe, but now Collins has announced shows in Mexico and South America for early next year. His first Latin American tour since 1995, Collins will play shows in Brazil, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Argentina, Mexico, and Puerto Rico during the months of February and March. See the full schedule below.

The “Not Dead Yet Tour” is the culmination of a year-long comeback that has also included an extensive reissue campaign along with the penning of a memoir, also titled, Not Dead Yet. In March 2016, he first returned to the live stage at a benefit concert in Miami, and in August, he sang “In the Air Tonight” and “Easy Lover” during the opening ceremonies of the US Open. In October, he performed “In the Air Tonight” with accompaniment from The Roots on The Tonight Show. The tour kicked off this past June and has seen Collins perform a mixture of solo staples and Genesis classics.

Phil Collins 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/27 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

11/29 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

12/01 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

12/02 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

12/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

02/22 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Maracana

02/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

02/27 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira Rio

03/06 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex

03/07 – Guadalajara, MX @ Arena VFG

03/13 – Lima, PU @ Jockey Club Del Peru

03/15 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional

03/17 – Montevideo, UY @ Estadio Centenario

03/20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo

03/23 – San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico

