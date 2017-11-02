Pinegrove share new single, “Intrepid”: Stream

Pinegrove recently completed recording the follow-up to last year’s break-out effort, Cardinal. Details on the new album’s release are still forthcoming, but the CoSigned New Jersey outfit is giving fans an early peek with the new track, “Intrepid”.

Utilizing the dreamy quiet-loud dynamic that made Cardinal such a captivating listen, “Intrepid” finds Pinegrove once more carefully and lovingly reflecting upon the knotty emotionalism of relationships. In this case, songwriter Evan Stephens Hall explores the struggles and personal growth that come with long distance relationships.

“One of the things this album explores is the emotional and creative experience of geometric space,” Hall explained in a press release. “‘Intrepid’, in particular, considers distance and the outer rim of the magnet’s pull; how the size of the world can bring our personal relationships into focus.”

Take a listen:

In addition to the song, Pinegrove has revealed its first tour dates of 2018. They’ll take on Europe in March with fellow CoSign Phoebe Bridgers before playing their first-ever Australian dates at the end of the month. Check their complete itinerary below.

Pinegrove 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Snowed In *

11/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

11/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill *

11/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

11/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell) *

12/01 – Orlando, FL @ Backbooth *

12/02 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

12/03 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House *

12/05 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat *

12/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

12/07 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

12/08 – Boston, MA @ The Royale *

12/09 – Hamden, CT @ Ballroom at Outer Space *

12/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

12/29 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

03/07 – Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre ^

03/08 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire ^

03/09 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s ^

03/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club ^

03/11 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 ^

03/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord ^

03/14 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie ^

03/15 – Paris, FR @ The Olympic Cafe ^

03/16 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater ^

03/17 – Luzern, CH @ Südpol ^

03/19 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden ^

03/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust ^

03/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen ^

03/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Obaren ^

03/23 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee ^

03/28 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

03/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

* = w/ Saintseneca & Adult Mom

^ = w/ Phoebe Bridgers