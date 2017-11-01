Playboy pulls plug on Brett Ratner-directed Hugh Hefner biopic following sexual abuse allegations

Brett Ratner’s next feature film was to be a Hugh Hefner biopic starring Jared Leto. Now, in light of sexual misconduct allegations levied against Ratner, Playboy has put the project on hold “until we are able to review the situation further,” according to a statement issued to TheWrap.

“We are deeply troubled to learn about the accusations against Brett Ratner. We find this kind of behavior completely unacceptable,” Playboy’s statement reads.

Leto, too, is distancing himself from the project. A rep for the actor told Deadline that Leto “is not and was not attached” to the film, “nor will he be working with [Ratner] in the future.”

Ratner, known for directing films such as Rush Hour, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Tower Heist, has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actresses Olivia Munn, Natasha Henstridge, and Jaime Ray Newman.You can read more about the allegations — which Ratner’s lawyer, Martin Singer, has “categorically” denied — here.