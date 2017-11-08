Poliça and s t a r g a z e announce collaborative album, share lead single “How Is This Happening”: Stream

Photo by ​Graham Tolbert

Minneapolis’ Poliça and Berlin-based orchestral collective s t a r g a z e have announced a new collaborative album called Music for the Long Emergency. Coming February 16th via Totally Gross National Product/Transgressive, the seven-track effort is not simply “Poliça songs with s t a r g a z e pasted on top,” but rather a brand new endeavor that will include a tour and potentially future collaborations.

The groups met in Berlin last year in the living room of s t a r g a z e conductor André de Ridder. There at the behest of St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music project, the musicians quickly saw the potential for working together. At first, members of s t a r g a z e simply improvised over sketches from POLIÇA’s Ryan Olson that “were not even song structures, just electronic textures.” “And we started playing over them, and we could see how their faces lit up when we played,” said de Ridder I guess that’s where our minds met.”

As a first listen to Music for the Long Emergency, the bands have shared the 10-minute lead single, “How is This Happening?”. Poliça frontwoman Channy Leaneagh penned the track the day after the 2016 presidential election, an act of therapy as she reeled from Trump’s victory. “That was an example of the truly healing effects of making music with your friends,” says Leaneagh. “And while it doesn’t necessarily make things better, it builds community.” Take a listen below (via NPR).

Pre-orders for Music for the Long Emergency are live here. The album artwork and tracklist are below.

Music for the Long Emergency Artwork:

Music for the Long Emergency Tracklist:

01. Fake Like

02. Marrow

03. Speaking Of Ghost

04. Agree

05. Cursed

06. How Is This Happening

07. Music For The Long Emergency

Poliça and s t a r g a z e will support their joint effort with a select number of US tour dates this February, as well as one London gig. Find their complete schedule below..

Poliça and s t a r g a z e 2018 Tour Dates:

01/20 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

02/15 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

02/17 – New York, NY @ Symphony Space at Peter Jay Sharp Theatre

02/18 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

02/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

02/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Contemporary Arts Center

02/27 – London, UK @ Oval Space

* = Poliça solo