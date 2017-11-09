Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies accuse Steven Seagal of sexual harassment

In news that surprised pretty much no one, Russian citizen and action icon Steven Seagal was one of the first Hollywood scumbags to be accused of sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Last month, Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero recalled an incident with the actor that echoed claims made by actress Jenny McCarthy back in 1998. Now, actresses Portia de Rossi and Julianna Margulies have come forward with further allegations against Seagal.

In the case of de Rossi, the Arrested Development actress detailed her encounter on Twitter, saying that after telling her “how important it was to have chemistry off-screen,” Seagal “sat me down and unzipped his leather pants.” What’s worse, de Rossi says, is that her agent’s response implies they knew what Seagal had planned. Read the whole tweet below.

My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.” — Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) November 8, 2017

Margulies’ account is similar to those of Guerrero, McCarthy, and de Rossi, who all claim Seagal insisted on “private auditions” for his movies. Margulies says no casting director was present when she arrived for an audition in Seagal’s New York hotel. While that was unnerving enough for the then-23-year old, Seagal then flaunted a gun, which caused her to flee.

Seagal has yet to comment on any of the allegations.