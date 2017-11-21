Portugal. The Man perform smash hit “Feel It Still” on Corden: Watch

“Feel It Still” is Portugal. The Man’s biggest hit since forming in Portland back in 2004. The single took just six weeks to top the charts and marks their first entry in the Billboard Hot 100. As to be expected, the psych rock outfit’s been performing the track all over the TV circuit in support, including on Ellen and Conan.

On Monday, Portugal. The Man added a third gig in the Late Late Show with James Corden. With no shortage of slick grooves and murky, ambient lighting, the band proved why listeners “Feel It Still” even months after the single’s initial release in March. Replay it up above.

“Feel It Still” is off the band’s eighth studio album, Woodstock, which dropped in June. Below, watch our recent interview with the band from Austin City Limits.