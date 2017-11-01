Portugal. The Man share bizarre video for anthemic single “Live In the Moment”: Watch

Portugal. The Man’s hit single “Feel It Still” has conquered virtually every one of Billboard’s format charts, becoming only the second song to hit No. 1 on Radio Songs, Pop Songs, Adult Pop Songs, Alternative Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, and Dance/Mix Show Airplay (Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” was the first to achieve this feat.) Now, the veteran pop-rockers are hoping new single “Live In the Moment” will reach a similarly-sized audience. Today marks the release of the single’s video, and it’s pretty damn weird.

The rollicking, anthemic single’s clip follows a grotesque, gangly-limbed puppet as it rides atop a car driven by the band. Soon, an equally disgusting copper is on his tail, resulting in a breakneck chase through a sprawling parking lot. The video was made alongside creative company Wieden+Kennedy, who also helmed PTM’s last two music videos.

Of the video, Wieden+Kennedy creative director Erik Fahrenkopf offered up this winding statement:

“The guys from Portugal. The Man asked us to create a music video for their single ‘Live in the Moment.’ We said, ‘Yes!’ Then we said, ‘Hold on, when’s it due?’ And they were like, ‘I don’t know; you should talk to our manager, Rich.’ And Rich said, ‘Real soon.’ We said, ‘What if we worked with Lance Woolen to build a 10-foot puppet and had him ride around on a Cadillac like it was a skateboard, and then he gets chased by a 10-foot cop on top of a giant Segway?’ Rich said, ‘I don’t know, lemme ask the band.’ They said, ‘That sounds pretty stupid. Can we shoot it next Thursday?’ We said, ‘How about Wednesday?’ And they said, ‘Wednesday’s actually better.’ And we said, ‘Let’s shoot in Portland, with a local crew. Even the stuntman.’ And they said, ‘Stuntman?’ And we said, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna kickflip a Cadillac.’ And they said, ‘If we don’t total the Cadillac, can we have it?’ And we said, ‘Of course.’”

Well, there you have it.

A few days ago, Portugal. The Man wrapped up the most recent leg of their ongoing world tour in support of this year’s Woodstock, and more dates are to follow in December. Now, they’re adding even more dates. In February, the band will brave the wintry wonder of Vancouver, Minneapolis, Chicago, and more for a victory lap across North America. See their full itinerary below.

Portugal. The Man 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

12/02 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

12/03 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

12/05 – Seattle, WA @ Deck The Hall Ball

12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

12/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden Center

12/08 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Royce Hall

12/14 – St. Louis, MO @ 105.7 The Point HOHO Show

12/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

12/17 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

02/01 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

02/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

02/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

02/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

02/06 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

02/08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

02/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/11 – Madison, WI @ Overture Hall

02/13 – Iowa City, IA @ IMU Ballroom

02/14 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

02/17 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

02/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

02/21 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

02/22 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

02/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem