Prison Break actor Robert Knepper accused of sexual assault

Veteran costume designer Susan Bertram says Knepper grabbed her crotch "as hard as he could

on November 08, 2017, 10:58am
Robert Knepper, a veteran actor best known for his role on Prison Break, has been accused of sexual assault by costume designer Susan Bertram.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bertman said she was attacked by Knepper on the set of the 1992 film Gas Food Lodging. After entering his trailer to drop off costumes, Bertman said Knepper grabbed her crotch “as hard as he could” and told her, “I’m going to fuck your brains out.”

Though she managed to escape the trailer, Bertman said Knepper ripped the crotch of her tights and gouged at her vulva, tearing out a piece of flesh and some pubic hair.

Bertman told her then-assistant about the attack, who corroborated her story in an interview with THR. However, because she was young and a newcomer to the industry, Bertman didn’t feel empowered to go public with her story. Years later, she was finally compelled to come forward after seeing the Access Hollywood tape of Donald Trump bragging about sexual assault. “I kind of buried it for a long time until Trump came out with his ‘Grab ’em by the pussy’ thing. When that happened, I started reeling,” she told THR, “People think that’s a joke, but that really happened to me.”

In addition to Prison Break, Knepper has appeared in films such as The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2, Hitman, Transporter 3, and Good Night, and Good Luck, as well as in TV series including Heroes and Homeland.

Knepper has not yet addressed the allegations.

