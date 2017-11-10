Production on season two of Big Little Lies could begin this spring

HBO’s Big Little Lies premiered earlier this year as a miniseries and was successful by all accounts, earning a spot as one of our favorite TV shows prior to nearly sweeping the Limited Series category at the 2017 Emmy Awards. During its seven episodes, the story was brought to a satisfying (enough) conclusion, but HBO executives are still looking to film a second season, according to TVLine.

The cable network is reportedly aiming to start production in Spring 2018, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet. However, two weeks ago showrunner David E. Kelley told TVLine he was optimistic about a second season “because everyone wants to do it.”

“We’re kicking around ideas and trying to lasso the talent [and] get the band back together,” Kelley stated. “It’s just a lot of logistical things. But I’m optimistic because everyone wants to do it. We feel we still have storytelling to do. No decision has been made yet, but we’re hopeful. Where we left it, I felt like it did open the opportunity for a lot more storytelling.”

Series stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are reportedly on board with the idea, although the latter actress recently partnered with Apple for a morning show drama alongside Jennifer Aniston. Director Jean-Marc Vallée, who was initially opposed to a second season, also seems to ready to continue the series.