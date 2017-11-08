Pussy Riot share new song “Police State” and video starring Chloë Sevigny: Watch

In October, Pussy Riot shut down New York City’s Trump Tower with a political protest, forcing its closure for 30 minutes. A few weeks later, the Russian protest punk group has now made a statement through a different medium with their new song, “Police State”, and its accompanying music video.

Just like last year’s “Make America Great Again”, the synthpop track was made in collaboration with the Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Ricky Reed. Frontwoman Nadya Tolokonnikova’s sweet vocals take the center stage as she describes what it’s like to “drink the Kool-Aid” and follow the orders of a totalitarian state.

The video was directed by Matt Creed and stars actress Chloë Sevigny (Kids, Boys Don’t Cry) in the role of a police officer enforcing the state’s rule. In it, she captures the members of Pussy Riot and removes their balaclavas. Meanwhile, young children are forced to watch videos of Trump and Putin meeting with each other. Watch it above.

“Police State” is the latest track from Reed’s upcoming playlist, WINTER 18, out December 8th on his label Nice Life.