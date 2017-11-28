Q-Tip responds to A Tribe Called Quest’s Grammy snub: “Fuck da Grammys!!!”

Photo by ​Philip Cosores

The 2018 Grammy nominations dropped earlier today, and a lot has been made of the fact that no white men were named in the top three categories. (Justin Bieber could walk home with Record and Song of the Year trophies, but it would be as a featured performer on “Despacito”.) But for all the diversity, there’s one act that’s lacking from any category, and it has one of its founders heated.

A Tribe Called Quest released their phenomenal final album, We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service, on November 11th, 2016, making it ineligible for the 2017 awards but an early contender for 2018. However, after it failed to receive any recognition from the Recording Academy of America, founder Q-Tip had this to say on Twitter:

Q then went off in a series of videos he posted to Instagram. He reminded folks that Tribe last year gave one of the most memorable performances in Grammy history, which only adds sting to this year’s snub. “R.I.P. Phife Dawg,” he started. “Listen, ya’ll Grammy mother fuckers, fuck ya’ll. Yesterday we was on your stage, ya’ll busted your ass to get us out there to perform. You think a nigga wanted to go out there to fucking perform after I lost my man? We closed ya’ll show, and we don’t get no fucking nominations? The last Tribe album?”

As for the diversity at the top of the nominations, Q-Tip implied without an act like A Tribe Called Quest, the Grammys are still missing the point. “We were the most black, cultured group out,” he said. “That’s all we stood on. That’s what we represented. This fucking album that we just put out — this last Tribe album — this stands with everyone else’s shit that’s up there. I don’t give a fuck.”

He went on to call out 9th Wonder, saying that while he admires and respects the rapper/producer, he feels let down that his friend couldn’t get ATCQ through the nomination process. “9th, what happened?” he asked, recalling that 9th had tried to get Q to vote in a new process for the rap categories, but Q had turned him down. Meanwhile, 9th’s artists Rapsody is up for both Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.

Q-Tip closed out his rant by inviting people to come check out the Kennedy Center Honors where they’ll honor the “G.O.A.T.”, LL Cool J, this December. Watch the diatribe in full below.

The 60th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, January 28th, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS, hosted by James Corden.