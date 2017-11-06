Queens of the Stone Age expand 2018 North American tour, and they’re bringing along some amazing openers

Photo by Philip Cosores

The first rule of a Queens of the Stone Age concert is no fighting, only fucking. With that in mind, it brings us great pleasure to report that the band has extended its run of North American tour dates through next May. Better yet, they’ve recruited a pretty spectacular quartet of openers in Royal Blood, Ty Segall, Wolf Alice, and Eagles of Death Metal. It all comes in support of QOTSA’s latest album, Villains.

(Read: Queens of the Stone Age’s Albums Ranked From Worst to Best)

Queens of the Stone Age 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/06 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

11/07 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

11/09 – Oberhausen, DE @ Konig-Pilsener Arena

11/10 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/11 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrome

11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap1

11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

11/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis

11/18 – London, UK @ SSE Arena

11/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

11/21 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

11/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (Almost Acoustic Christmas)

01/22 – Victoria, BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre $

01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum $

01/25 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena $

01/26 – Portland, OR @ Rose Quarter – Veterans Memorial Coliseum $

01/27 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center For the Performng Arts $

01/29 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena $

01/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Arena $

02/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #

02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #

03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #

03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #

03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #

03/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/28 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

04/24 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater %

04/25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Irving Music Factory %

04/26 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium %

04/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre %

05/01 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater %

05/02 – Saint Petersburgh, FL @ Mahaffey Theater %

05/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

05/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

05/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre *

05/22 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

05/24 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *

05/25 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena *

06/07-09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival

$ = w/ Eagles of Death Metal

^ = w/ Ty Segall

* = w/ Royal Blood

# = w/ Foo Fighters

% = w/ Wolf Alice