Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme premieres score for neo-Nazi revenge thriller In the Fade: Stream

When In the Fade played at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, it marked not just the premiere of German filmmaker Faith Akin’s new movie, but also the debut film score of Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme. On Friday, the soundtrack was released digitally via Milan Records, with a physical release of the soundtrack due for December. Take a listen below.

Homme, recording as Joshua Homme, is joined by QOTSA members Michael Shuman and Troy Van Leeuwen on the soundtrack. Also included are previously released songs by Faith No More, Courtney Barnett, and Lykke Li.

Diane Kruger, Denis Moschitto, Numan Acar, and Johannes Krisch star in Akin’s film, which tells the story of a woman who seeks revenge on a neo-Nazi group after they murder her husband and son. How unfortunately timely. It arrives in theaters on December 27th.

Homme is currently touring North America with QOTSA on the strength of their new album, Villains. They’ll be joined by the likes of Royal Blood, Ty Segall, and Wolf Alice.

See a trailer for the film, as well as the soundtrack’s tracklist, below.

In the Fade Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman & Troy Van Leeuwen – “The End”

02. Faith No More – “Superhero”

03. Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman & Troy Van Leeuwen – “In Slow Motion”

04. Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman & Troy Van Leeuwen “Blood on the Wall” – “Blood on the Wall”

05. Courtney Barnett – “Anonymous Club”

06. Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman & Troy Van Leeuwen – “Dreaming in the Rain”

07. Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman & Troy Van Leeuwen – “Suicide”

08. Queens of the Stone Age – “The Bronze”

09. Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman & Troy Van Leeuwen – “Dead Man Walking”

10. Hindi Zahra – “The Blues”

11. Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman & Troy Van Leeuwen – “I Knew”

12. Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman & Troy Van Leeuwen – “The Chase”

13. Lykke Li – “I Know Places”

14. Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman & Troy Van Leeuwen – “End Credits”