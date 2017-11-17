Quentin Tarantino’s 1969 anthology film is a go, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie circling roles

Quentin Tarantino’s new film is coming together.

Deadline reports that Sony Pictures has won the rights to finance and distribute the as-yet-untitled project, with the aim to begin production in mid-2018.

The film is an ensemble piece similar to Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. Set in Los Angeles circa 1969, at least a portion of the film will be about the Manson Family murders, with Tarantino courting Margot Robbie to play the role of Sharon Tate. However, Tarantino disputed previous reports that the film will focus entirely on Manson. “It’s not Charles Manson, it’s 1969,” he said of the film in an interview with Indiewire earlier this week.

Deadline notes that those who have read the script compared the film to Pulp Fiction, touting its “strong commercial appeal.” In addition to Robbie, Tarantino has offered roles to Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Tom Cruise, Deadline adds. The budget will be in the range of Tarantino’s Django Unchained, which cost $100 million to make.

The film will be Tarantino’s penultimate project, as he previously announced plans to retire following the completion of his 10th film. It’s also his first production not involving Miramax or The Weinstein Company. Deadline reports that Tarantino originally intended to make the film with his longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein, but was forced to scrap those plans after allegations of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct surfaced.