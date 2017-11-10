R.E.M. reissue Automatic for the People for its 25th anniversary: Stream/Download

Today, R.E.M. marks the 25th anniversary of their massively successful eighth studio album, Automatic for the People, with a deluxe reissue. It’s the latest in a series of archival releases from the legendary Athens, GA band that has seen Michael Stipe and company offer up anniversary reissues for each record leading up to Automatic.

The Automatic re-release features the record freshly mixed by original producer Scott Litt and engineer Clif Norrellin in the brand new Dolby Atmos format. This is the first time Atmos has been used to mix commercially available music, and the new tech promises to “[transport] the listener inside the recording studio with multi-dimensional audio.” The four-disc Deluxe Edition includes a bonus disc of 20 never-before-heard demos from the recording session, including the previously shared mythical lost track “Devil Rides Backwards” and the unreleased recording “Mike’s Pop Song”.

(Read: Ranking Every R.E.M. Album From Worst To Best)

Both the standard reissue and deluxe version include Live at the 40 Watt Club 11/19/92, an audio recording of the band’s only show in 1992. The deluxe edition comes with a fourth disc that features both mixes of Automatic, as well as a Blu-ray disc featuring all the videos from the period, including a special, extended version of the “Nightswimming” video and an accompanying making-of documentary. The whole affair comes packaged in a lift-top box that includes a 60-page book with never-before-seen photographs by Anton Corbjin and Melodie McDaniel, as well as new liner notes written by Scottish music journalist Tom Doyle.

Although R.E.M. wanted to make Automatic a more rock-centric affair than their previous effort, Out of Time, when more morose material began to emerge, the band didn’t fight the inspiration and dove head first into themes of morality and the pitfalls of fame. In his review of the reissue, our own Dan Weiss writes,

“Yet the project that was simply called Star at the time wasn’t like any morose album before it. For one thing, rumors circulating that Stipe was stricken with AIDS added a veneer of how being a celebrity means losing control of your truth, even in death. Songs like ‘Monty Got a Raw Deal’ and ‘Man on the Moon’ concerned fallen stars Montgomery Clift and Andy Kaufman, respectively, who both lived unsettled Hollywood lives and declined in health under bizarre circumstances… It’s so rare that four white dudes selling 18 million units knew the limits of their powers; lord knows Bono didn’t.”

You can order the package here, and stream it down below. Scroll down a bit farther for a pic of all the deluxe goodness and the massive tracklist.

Automatic for the People 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Reissue Tracklist:

Disc 1 — Automatic for the People

01. Drive

02. Try Not to Breathe

03. The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite

04. Everybody Hurts

05. New Orleans Instrumental No. 1

06. Sweetness Follows

07. Monty Got A Raw Deal

08. Ignoreland

09. Star Me Kitten

10. Man on the Moon

11. Nightswimming

12. Find the River

Disc 2 — Live At The 40 Watt Club

01. Drive

02. Monty Got A Raw Deal

03. Everybody Hurts

04. Man On The Moon

05. Losing My Religion

06. Country Feedback

07. Begin The Begin

08. Fall On Me

09. Me In Honey

10. Finest Worksong

11. Love Is All Around

12. Funtime

13. Radio Free Europe

Disc 3 — Automatic for the People Demos

01. Drive (demo)

02. Wake Her Up (demo)

03. Mike’s Pop Song (demo)

04. C to D Slide 13 (demo)

05. Cello Scud (demo)

06. 10K Minimal (demo)

07. Peter’s New Song (demo)

08. Eastern 983111 (demo)

09. Bill’s Acoustic (demo)

10. Arabic Feedback (demo)

11. Howler Monkey (demo)

12. Pakiderm (demo)

13. Afterthought (demo)

14. Bazouki Song (demo)

15. Photograph (demo)

16. Michael’s Organ (demo)

17. Pete’s Acoustic Idea (demo)

18. 6-8 Passion & Voc (demo)

19. Hey Love [Mike voc] (demo)

20. Devil Rides Backwards (demo)

Disc 4 — Blu-ray

01. Automatic for the People (+ bonus track: Photograph) mixed in Dolby Atmos

02. Automatic for the People (+ bonus track: Photograph) Hi-Resolution Audio

03. Drive (music video)

04. The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite (music video)

05. Everybody Hurts (music video)

06. Man On The Moon (music video)

07. Nightswimming (music video: British version)

08. Find The River (music video)

09. Nightswimming (music video: R version)

10. Automatic Press Kit