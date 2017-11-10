R.I.P. Chuck Mosley, original frontman of Faith No More, has died at 57

Chuck Mosely, the original frontman of Faith No More, has died at the age of 57.

According to a statement from his publicist (via Stereogum), Mosley died of “addiction-related reasons” following a prolonged period of sobriety.

Mosley sang on Faith No More’s first two albums, 1985’s We Care a Lot and 1987’s Introduce Yourself. He was fired from the band and replaced by present frontman, Mike Patton. He subsequently sued his former bandmates over ownership rights and they eventually settled out of court. Years later, Mosley reconciled with Faith No More, reuniting with the band onstage in 2010. He made further live appearances with FNM in 2015 and 2016.

Following his initial departure from Faith No More, Mosley briefly fronted Bad Brains and launched a series of solo projects, including the funk metal band Cement.

Watch video of Mosley’s 2010 reunion with Faith No More: