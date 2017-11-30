R.I.P. Jim Nabors, actor who played Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, has died at 87

Jim Nabors, the iconic TV actor who played Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show and later on his own sitcom, has died at the age of 87.

According to Hawaii News Now, Nabors passed away on Thursday morning

Gomer Pyle made his debuted on the third season of The Andy Griffith Show in 1962. Originally cast for only one episode, the “addlebrained” gas station attendant became a fan favorite, leading CBS to make him a series regular. After appearing on 23 episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, Nabors was given his own spin-off series, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C, in which his character joined the United States Marine Corps. During one episode of the show, he famously sang a rendition of “The Impossible Dream (The Quest)”, which sparked interest in Nabors’ musical talents.

This is a developing story…