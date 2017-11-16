R.I.P. Lil Peep, emo rapper has died at the age of 21

Lil Peep has died at the age of 21, his publicist has confirmed. According to the Guardian, the rapper (né Gustav Åhr) died from a suspected drug overdose.

The Long Beach, New York musician first found notoriety on SoundCloud after self-releasing a series of mixtapes. His highly emotional lyricism led many to describe Peep as a “emo rapper.”

In his music, Peep was candid about his mental health struggles with anxiety, his persistent drug use, and his suicidal thoughts. He explained in a recent interview with Pitchfork, “I suffer from depression and some days I wake up and I’m like, Fuck, I wish I didn’t wake up. That was part of why I moved to California, trying to get away from the place that was doing that to me, and the people I was around. I realized it was just myself—it’s a chemical imbalance in my brain. Some days I’ll be very down and out, but you won’t be able to tell, really, because I don’t express that side of myself on social media. That’s the side of myself that I express through music. That’s my channel for letting all that shit out.”

Lil Peep’s debut studio album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1, was released back in August. Below, watch the video for the album track, “Awful Things”.

If you or someone you know needs help in combatting addiction or depression, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones. If you’re in the U.S. you can call directly at 1-800-273-8255