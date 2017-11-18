R.I.P. Malcolm Young, AC/DC co-founder and rhythm guitarist has died at 64

Malcolm Young, co-founder of AC/DC and rhythm guitarist of the best-selling Australian rock outfit, has passed away at the age of 64. He had long been suffering from dementia and died surrounded by his loved ones and family.

On Saturday morning, the band announced the news in an emotional statement on their official website:

Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted.

He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed. As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.

Malcolm, job well done.

Previously, Young had taken a leave of absence from the band in April 2014, before retiring altogether in September 2014. Members, including his brother Angus, had long credited him for being the driving forced of the band.

In a 2015 interview with Guitar Player, Angus explained: “You see, Malcolm was always a great organizer. He always kept track of the stuff we were writing together. He’d record it, date it, make notes. My records — if you can call them that — are always chaotic.”

He is survived by his wife Linda Young and their two children, Cara and Ross.