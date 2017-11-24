R.I.P. Tommy Keene, power-pop singer-songwriter has died at 59

Cult power-pop singer-songwriter Tommy Keene has died at the age of 59.

According to a post on Keene’s website, he passed away Wednesday “unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep.”

Over the course of his 40-year career, Keene released eleven full-length albums, four EPs, three compilations, and a live album. His Places That Are Gone EP topped Village Voice Pazz & Jop Poll in 1985, and his follow-up full-length, 1986’s Songs from the Film, spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Album Charts. In the 1990’s, he put out two records with Matador Records, 1996’s highly acclaimed Ten Years After and 1998’s Isolation Party.

Beyond his solo work, Keene played guitar for Paul Westerberg’s band in the mid-1990’s and collaborated with Guided By Voices’ Robert Pollard as a touring member in The Ascended Masters and Boston Spaceships. He also played guitar on Goo Goo Dolls’ hit song “Broadway”.