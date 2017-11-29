Radiohead announce dates for South American 2018 tour

Next spring, Radiohead will tour Latin America for the first time since 2009. As detailed today, the six-date outing kicks off in Santiago, Chile on April 11th and also includes stops in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima Peru; Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil; and Bogotá, Colombia.

A majority of the shows are part of a traveling festival event called Soundhearts. (The Santiago, Chile date is part of the SUE Festival.) They’ll share the stage with Flying Lotus and Junun (Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood’s project with Israeli composer Shye Ben Tzur and the Indian ensemble the Rajasthan Express). Local acts will also be providing support.

A W.A.S.T.E. fan pre-sale for the tickets is set for Friday, December 1st.

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien teased the tour in past interviews, but cautioned fans that it would be limited in length compared to some of the band’s previous outings. For the most part, the members of Radiohead will spend 2018 focusing on individual solo projects. Both Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood are scoring films; Yorke is composing his debut score for a remake of the horror cult classic Suspiria. Meanwhile, Greenwood is attached to both Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread and the forthcoming film You Were Never Really Here starring Joaquin Phoenix. Yorke has also announced a brief solo tour in the US for December, and Ed O’Brien is eyeing a 2018 release for his debut solo album.

In all likelihood 2018 will also see Radiohead inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But as Stereogum points out, the Latin American dates conflict with the April induction ceremony, so it’s unlikely the band will be in attendance to accept the accolade.

Radiohead 2018 Tour Dates:

04/11 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional (SUE Festival)

04/14 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Tecnopolis (Soundhearts Festival)

04/17 – Lima, PR @ Estadio Nacional (Soundhearts Festival)

04/20 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Parque Olimpico (Soundhearts Festival)

04/22 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque (Soundhearts Festival)

04/25 – Bogota, CO @ Parque 222 (Soundhearts Festival)